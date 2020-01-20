Faye Ocean Waves – 41A Vandervett Pl Dehiwela Sri Lanka
Holiday Rental – Short Term Stay
View from the apartment
Features of the Property
Super luxury star class 4 bedroom top floor apartment with Ocean views all around from all windows and wrap around balcony. Two large double rooms and two single rooms all with access to the balcony.
Large Sitting and dining room with self-contained kitchen and Laundry facilities.
Three Full bathrooms with showers cubicle and hot water
Clean white Hotel class linen, pillows and towels.
Air Conditioners and fans to all bedrooms, Living room and Dining room
Kitchen facilities Microwave, Cooker, toaster, Electric Kettle Cutlery and Crockery
Laundry facilities Washing machine and iron with ironing board and clothes airer.
Wifi and pay TV facilities provided.
Water motor installed to provide high flow of water supply.
Cleaning and linen services will be provided.
Beautifully furnished apartment in a very quiet and relaxed location.
Clear views of the city on one end and Mount Lavinia to the other.
One minute walk to the beach dining and diving facilities. Many beachside Restaurants within walking distance.
Convenient location to all amenities shopping, banking and transport.
24hrs Security.
Property Manager: Mrs Sheila Lodewyke
Contact: Faye
email: fayeoceanwaves@gmail.com
Tel: + 61 412 184058
