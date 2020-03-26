Federal Government Response – Coronavirus
Accurate as of 5pm – 24 March 2020
The situation is changing rapidly. It is important that you stay up to date with the latest information about Coronavirus and the steps being taken to manage this health pandemic by using the below links.
Prime Ministers Update on Coronavirus Measures
https://www.pm.gov.au/media/update-coronavirus-measures-220320
The Prime Minister, state and territory Premiers and Chief Ministers met on 22 March as the National Cabinet.
They agreed to further actions to support social distancing measures already put in place and protect the Australian community from the spread of coronavirus.
Coronavirus Health Alert
https://www.health.gov.au/news/health-alerts/novel-coronavirus-2019-ncov-health-alert
The situation is changing rapidly. Stay up to date with the latest information about the spread of coronavirus and the steps being taken to slow the spread.
Supporting Individuals and Households
https://treasury.gov.au/coronavirus/households
The Australian Government is providing financial assistance to Australians. This assistance includes income support payments, payments to support households and temporary early releases of superannuation.
Support for Businesses
https://treasury.gov.au/coronavirus/businesses
Assistance includes cash flow support to businesses and temporary measures to provide relief for financially distressed businesses.
- Boosting cash flow for employers
- Temporary relief for financially distressed businesses
- Increasing the instant asset write-off
- Backing business investment
- Supporting apprentices and trainees
Information for schools, childcare, skills and employment
https://www.dese.gov.au/news/coronavirus-covid-19
This page will help students, parents, and education providers, as well as job seekers and employers find the information they need to make informed decisions about managing risk associated with coronavirus.
Isolation requirements for travellers
https://www.health.gov.au/news/health-alerts/novel-coronavirus-2019-ncov-health-alert/coronavirus-covid-19-advice-for-travellers
During the 14 days of isolation, people should stay at home or in their hotel and shouldn’t go to public places including work, school, childcare, university or public gatherings.
Only people who usually live with the returned traveller should be in the home. If in a hotel, contact should be avoided with other guests or staff. If a person must leave the home or hotel – such as to seek medical care, they should wear a surgical mask.
The community are encouraged to connect with family and friends for support in getting food and necessities.
Further information can be found at www.health.gov.au/covid19-resources. This includes advice around home isolation and a guide for drivers and passengers using public transport.
