Federal Government Response – Coronavirus

Accurate as of 5pm – 24 March 2020

The situation is changing rapidly. It is important that you stay up to date with the latest information about Coronavirus and the steps being taken to manage this health pandemic by using the below links.

Prime Ministers Update on Coronavirus Measures

https://www.pm.gov.au/media/update-coronavirus-measures-220320

The Prime Minister, state and territory Premiers and Chief Ministers met on 22 March as the National Cabinet.

They agreed to further actions to support social distancing measures already put in place and protect the Australian community from the spread of coronavirus.

Coronavirus Health Alert

https://www.health.gov.au/news/health-alerts/novel-coronavirus-2019-ncov-health-alert

The situation is changing rapidly. Stay up to date with the latest information about the spread of coronavirus and the steps being taken to slow the spread.

Supporting Individuals and Households

https://treasury.gov.au/coronavirus/households

The Australian Government is providing financial assistance to Australians. This assistance includes income support payments, payments to support households and temporary early releases of superannuation.

Support for Businesses

https://treasury.gov.au/coronavirus/businesses

Assistance includes cash flow support to businesses and temporary measures to provide relief for financially distressed businesses.

Boosting cash flow for employers

Temporary relief for financially distressed businesses

Increasing the instant asset write-off

Backing business investment

Supporting apprentices and trainees

Information for schools, childcare, skills and employment

https://www.dese.gov.au/news/coronavirus-covid-19

This page will help students, parents, and education providers, as well as job seekers and employers find the information they need to make informed decisions about managing risk associated with coronavirus.

Isolation requirements for travellers

https://www.health.gov.au/news/health-alerts/novel-coronavirus-2019-ncov-health-alert/coronavirus-covid-19-advice-for-travellers

During the 14 days of isolation, people should stay at home or in their hotel and shouldn’t go to public places including work, school, childcare, university or public gatherings.

Only people who usually live with the returned traveller should be in the home. If in a hotel, contact should be avoided with other guests or staff. If a person must leave the home or hotel – such as to seek medical care, they should wear a surgical mask.

The community are encouraged to connect with family and friends for support in getting food and necessities.

