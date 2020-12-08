“FIRST DOWN, AGAIN” – by Des Kelly

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Video Source: abc

07.47. (7/12/2020) touchdown, Monday morning, you guessed it. The first International flight into Melbourne, coming from Colombo, Sri Lanka has made it safely, now to face the new, much tougher entry requirements that will be required of both the Airline crew and the passengers, quarantined under very strict conditions, overseen, this time, by ADF (Australian Defence Force) Personnel, as it should have been, in the first place, anyway.

First down, again, since June 2020, and it really does not matter where in the World they come from, visitors could well be carrying the dreaded Covid bug (without even knowing it), and Victoria Australia, of all places, is certainly not going to make the same mistakes they made initially, leading to the toughest restrictions in Australia, in an effort to eradicate C.V,19., this one, too little, it now seems, and far too late, to prevent “The Garden State” from ending up with maximum casualties of this global pandemic, in Australia, yet luckily, thank God, nowhere near the death toll of so many other Countries around us.

The Premier of Victoria, Daniel Andrews made up for his original mistakes, (HIS mistakes naturally, being PREMIER), by doing a sterling job, appearing every single day during the lengthy lockdown, on ABC Television, together with other health aides on his Staff, giving the necessary advice, and eventually did bring down infections & deaths relating to Covid (0/0), very recently.

I write “First down, again” which relates to every new Visitor to Melbourne, but strangely, to Sri Lankans especially, after witnessing THEIR aircraft touching down smoothly at the Tullamarine Airport, personally.

“COMING TO MELBOURNE ??,

PLEASE DO NOT FORGET,

THE TOUGHEST ENTRY PROCEDURE

IS AHEAD OF YOU, YET.

DO THE RIGHT THING,

FOLLOW THE RULES,

WE WANT YOU TO STAY,

SO DON’T ACT LIKE FOOLS”!!.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.