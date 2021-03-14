First phase of Altair opens-by Pradeep Dilrukshana

Source:Dailymirror

The first phase of the Altair mixed development project at Slave Island, Colombo, opened today. State Ministers Nalaka Godahewa and Ajith Nivard Cabraal and Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay will grace the occasion. The iconic high rise, a residential and commercial shopping complex, is 230 meters high and has 68 floors. The Altair building has 407 luxury apartments of four types. The commercial area is 30,000 square feet. Pix by Pradeep Dilrukshana