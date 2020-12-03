Former cricketer Jayalath Aponsu passes-by Dilwin Mendis

Jayalath Aponsu

Source:Dailynews

Jayalath Aponsu, a former cricketer, passed away after a brief illness at the age of 68.

He played Prince for Wales College, Thurstan College, Moratuwa Sports Club, Colombo Municipality and Nomads Sports Club.

He was also a former Sports Director at the Colombo Municipal Council and worked as a Curator at Nomads Sports Club and De Soyza Stadium Moratuwa.

Jayalath Aponsu won the Most Outstanding Coach (Special Needs) of the year award, coaching the winning Sri Lanka deaf cricket team at Deaf World Cup Championship in 2018 at the Presidential Sports Award 2017/2018.

Remains lie at Moratuwa Rawathawatte Polkotuwa Road and the cottage will leave the residence to the Moratuwa General Cemetery at 5 pm today for Cremation.