Former Editor-in-Chief of ‘Daily News’, Senior Journalist, Diplomat Bandula Jayasekera passes away ( He also served as the Consul General of Sri Lanka in Toronto, Canada and in Sydney Australia)

Source:-Daily News

Senior Journalist, Newspaper Editor and Diplomat Bandula Jayasekera passed away at the age of 60 this morning. He was the Editor-in-Chief of the Daily News in 2006–2007.

He also served as Director General, President’s Office Media Unit for some time during President Mahinda Rajapaksa’s tenure and Director General (Public Communication) at the External Affairs Ministry. His last foray in media was at Sirasa\MTV where he worked until recently as a talk show host, including for the popular ‘Pathikada’ programme.

As a diplomat he served in Australia, Canada and also as Sri Lanka’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN in New York.

Bandula Jayasekera was diagnosed with Myelodysplastic Syndrome, a type of blood cancer in July 2019. His efforts for a cure did not materialize and after being diagnosed as terminally ill Jayasekera spent his last days at the palliative care centre at Karapitiya hospital Galle.

Jayasekera even during his last days took to print, electronic and social media to create public awareness on palliative care and the need for better palliative care facilities for Sri Lankans such as the one he spent his last days, the dedicated palliative care centre at Karapitiya hospital headed by Dr.Chrysantha Perera.

Excerpts of an interview done with Jayasekera from the palliative care centre at Galle appeared in the ‘Daily News’, February 12, 2021.

————————-

Senior Journalist Bandula Jayasekera passes away-DM Fri 5Mar21

5 March 2021 11:35 am

Senior Journalist, Newspaper Editor and Diplomat Bandula Jayasekera has passed away at the age of 60 this morning.

He has served as the Editor-in-Chief of the Daily News and as a columnist for Midweek Mirror and Daily Mirror for a short period of time.

He has also served as a diplomat in Australia, Canada and also as Sri Lanka’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN in New York.

————————-

Former Editor-in-Chief, diplomat Bandula Jayasekara passes away-LPage Fri 5Mar21

Fri, Mar 5, 2021, 10:41 am SL Time, ColomboPage News Desk, Sri Lanka.

Mar 05, Colombo: Former Editor-in-Chief of the Daily News and diplomat Bandula Jayasekara has passed away at the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital today (05) after a long-term illness. He was 60 years old at the time of his death.

Jayasekara, had been suffering from Myelodyplastic Syndrome, a type of blood cancer for about two years and was receiving palliative care during his last days at the Karapitiya Hospital in Galle.

The senior journalist was last working as a consultant for Sirasa NewsFirst. He also served as Director General, President’s Office Media Unit for some time during President Mahinda Rajapaksa’s tenure and Director General (Public Communication) at the External Affairs Ministry.

He has also served as the Consul General of Sri Lanka in Toronto, Canada and in Sydney Australia.

Bandula Jayasekara has also served as Sri Lanka’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York.

——————–

During his last days at Palliative Care Centre at Karapitiya Bandula had taken up painting