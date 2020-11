Former PWC cricketer Ajith Mendis passes away-by Dilwin Mendis

Source:Dailynews

Former Prince of Wales College (PWC) cricketer, Ajith Mendis passed away after a brief illness. He represented Cambrians from 1969 to ‘71 and combined schools cricket team and toured India in 1971. Later, he represented Sri Lanka Air Force in Sara Trophy Cricket Tournament that same year. Funeral arrangements will be notified later.