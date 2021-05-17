Former weightlifting champ Majeed reveals how to stay fit after 45-By Hafiz Marikar

Niyaz Majeed -Ravi Rajapaksa-John Baskeran

Source:Dailynews

Kandy’s Niyaz Majeed has come out with a book which says how to keep young and healthy after 45 years.

The book is available with him, and he can be contacted on 0812236291, 0374920991, and 0704093102. He is out to donate books to the KMC D. S. Senanayake Library.

Niyaz Majeed is the most famous Iron sportsman and undisputed champion in weightlifting and was a genius in the art of self-marketing and promotion. He was champion for three years from 1965 to 1967.

He represented SL at two Asian Meets and a is man who has travelled around the world. He is holder of eleven Sri Lanka records.

He was some kind of a ‘relaxed’ man and responded, well equalling the clean-and-jerk record and increasing the total record.

Born on April 1, 1943, he is an old Antonian and the first rugby captain of Kandy Lake Club, Up-Country, and all Ceylon player and who is employed as General Manager of Lake Club. His service is 58 years.

He is a sportsman who took part in rugby, basketball and tennis. He started as a wing forward and was one of the finest tacklers at school rugby and polished his rugby at Kandy Lake Club.

The late E. W. Balasuriya gave him the fullest backing and made him a top official at the club, a role he continues to this day.

In rugby, he became a top player for the Up-Country team and also played for the Sri Lanka President’s XV against Bosuns at Nittawela.

However, it was in weightlifting that he stamped his class in the middleweight and was the best lifter in the country in 1964 and 1965, when records tumbled.

In Sri Lanka, iron sports came into the limelight in the early 1960s. In the early years, it was Niyaz Majeed, Mahesh Sabaratnam, Maurice Windus, S. A. Wijewickrema Jnr, G. V. A. de Croos, W. S. K. Perera, and T. S. J. Pakeer Ali who dominated the sport.

When the sport was revived, the first side to tour abroad was made up of Croos, Wijewickrema Jnr, Sabaratnam, Niyaz, and Perera.

The team was managed by J. Ranasinghe and coached by Pakeer Alli. Linne Schoorman went as referee on the tour to China in 1966.

Coronavirus halts sports

The outbreak of the Coronavirus has affected sporting events in Kandy. All sports activities in Kandy have been halted.

Schools which were seen doing training at rugby, cricket, football hockey, netball, and also indoor sports are sure to be rescheduled when the situation comes to normal.

Only one Inter-Schools Big Match was played this season and the rest have been postponed. Schools ruby fixtures have also been postponed.

The Hill Climb motor racing event too has been postponed.

Dissanayake to form Cycling Academy

The famous top-class cyclist E. M. Dissanayake is all out to share his knowledge and experience with up and coming cyclists.

He is keen to start a cycle training academy in Kandy, which will be the first academy in cycling to come out in Kandy.

Dissanayake, who is in late seventies, still does cycling. He started cycling in 1960 and has participated in over 100 events and has won many of them, like the Kandurata Race, the first tour de Dumbara race, and the famous New Year Race of Nuwara Eliya, race in Hatton, Kurunegala, Kegalle, Avissawella, Matale, and Polonnaruwa.

One time, he was in the cycling administration committee in 2007 and in 2013, was the Vice-President of the Sri Lanka Cycling Federation and was also the President of the Kandy District Cycling Association.

Old Rajan Ravi Rajapaksa to support cricket

Dharmaraja College OBA President Tissa Jayasinghe, a top sportsman during his schooldays and for Prisons, said that the 1987 Dharmaraja Cricket Captain Ravi Rajapaksa is all out to continue his good support for cricket.

Ravi was a top cricketer, ruggerite and athlete. Under his leadership, the Rajans became the Under-15 All-Island Division Two runners-up and was a player when they won the Under-17 Division Two championship.

He captained the Under-17 and Under-19 Central Province Teams and also played for the Central Province senior team.

He was the most outstanding Under-17 schoolboy cricketer of the year 1985 and most outstanding schoolboy cricketer of the year 1987.

He played for the Sri Lanka Under-19 Team as an opening batsman in 1987 and, in the same year, he played for the Sri Lanka President’s XI in 1987.

Ravi played for Kandy CC, Sri Lanka Air Force, and NCC. When he was in England for studies from 1990 to 97, he played for Brondesbury CC in Middlesex Premier League. He is a qualified Level-2 coach in the UK.

Ashan new OTSC Manager

The Old Trinitians Sports Club, managing a strong membership, has got a new Manager in Ashan Pananwella.

A product of Trinity College who was a top-class cadet during his school days, he was also involved in house sports.

So, this sporting club compete at the highest level, while at the same time remaining inclusive and enjoyable spaces for sport lovers.

His most important role will be to build and sustain strong relationships with members and sporting sections.

Prasana Premanath makes Kandy proud

Prasana Premanath of Girls’ High School has made Kandy proud by claiming the fifth place in the CFSL Online Under-18 Girls’ Youth Rapid Chess Championship, which took place via the chess.com platform with 36 participants.

Prasana is one of the best chess players form Kandy and is sure to be on top of the sport in the future.

John Baskeran to help motor racing

A knowledgeable motor racer during his days, John Baskeran, who excelled in sports for his school St. Sylvester’s College, especially in the hockey field is all-out to give a big hand for motor sports.

A member of the Senkadagala Motor Sports Club, he is going all out to give his best and bring back motor racing to Kandy.

At one time, Kandy had the famous road race around the Lake, Wace Park Hill Climb and the Hanthana Hill Climb.

Mayor keen to promote sports

Mayor of Kandy Kesara Senanayake a sports lover, believes sports is a powerful tool for social change and can be used to address a range of issues facing communities.

He is all out to help with his strategy for sports and physical activity in Kandy. His strategy for sport – Sports for All of us – will support long-term vision to make the city the most active and socially-integrated city.

Kandy Municipal Council is blessed with some top sports officers attached to the Playgrounds Department.

Kavinda did his best for Trinity this year

Kavinda Sameera Jayasuriya has given his best for Trinity College in the cricket field as a player and coach. This year under his guidance they entered the semi-finals of the schools One Day Tournament. He is the senior teams coach from 2016, can be rated as one of the top coaches that Kandy cricket has seen. He is serving Trinity College as coach from 2012 to 2015 and was the Assistant Coach and from 2016 to date is the senior Head Coach.

He has introduced a number of top players. He is a qualified Sri Lanka Level-1 and Australia Level-2 coach and though they lost the semi-final, this year was a successful season.

He was an all-round player for Trinity for four years 2008 to 2011 and also represented the Kandy District Under-17 and Under-19 teams, as well as the Central Province Under-17 and Under-19 teams.

Former Rajans rugby captain no more

W. B. S. Ekanayake (Chula), the 1971 Rugby Captain of Dharmaraja College, passed away at the age of 69 recently and was cremated at Balagolla.

He was popularly known amongst his friends as ‘Psa’ and was an outstanding all-round sportsman of Dharmaraja College.

He started his education at Trinity College where he played Inter-House cricket, rugby, and hockey, and also participated in athletics.

At Dharmaraja he was awarded College Colours for rugby, cricket and hockey. He was the Captain of the Under-14, Under-16 and Second XI Cricket Teams.

He was the Vice-Captain of the Under-14 hockey team and represented the College in Under-16 and Under-19. He was a member of the Under-19 soccer and athletics teams. His elder son Buwaneka captained the Dharmaraja First XI Cricket Team in 2008. His younger son, Rahula was the Vice-Captain of Dharmaraja First XI Cricket Team in 2010.

May his soul attain the Supreme Bliss of Nibbana.