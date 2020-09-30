Fr Dushantha Rodrigo appointed next Bishop of Colombo

Source:Ceylontoday

The Archbishop of Canterbury announced that the next Bishop of Colombo will be Father Dushantha Rodrigo.

The Archbishop of Canterbury was requested by the Diocesan Council to select the next Diocesan Bishop.

The Archbishop stated that Fr Dushantha will find the strength he will need to lead and reconcile this lively church “at such a time as this” in united witness to the love of Christ amid all the social, ethnic, religious and cultural diversity in the communities that will be in his care.









Fr Dushantha said today (28): “The Church of Ceylon Diocese of Colombo in all its richness and vibrant faith is called upon to witness as it has done through the past 175 years as a community that will strive to be obedient to the gospel in its walk of faith and service in the days to come.

“As we look to the next decade in the midst of new realities our lives must reflect what God is doing in our midst at this point of time. To a God who has been gracious and merciful we need to sing an unending hymn of praise and extend to one another a magnanimous gesture of kindness that will carry us through to be faithful in the midst of many a challenge.

“Our people who are so diverse live side by side and strive to bring meaning to every moment and we are truly blessed to be part of that life giving diversity.”







