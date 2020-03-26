







FROM EVOLUTION TO REVOLUTION – URBAN REVOLUTION OF SRI LANKA

Source:revelutionlanka

Authors:

Athula Amarasekera

Sudharshan Seneviratne

Jayantha Wickremasinghe

Nishantha De Silva,

Steve Dunn

Please click here to view / read the full book in PDF

AN URBAN REVOLUTION IN SRI LANKA

The story of the transformation of Colombo of the Benchmark

change period from 2009 to 2014

And moving forward to a visionary, pristine and sustainable Sri Lanka With Colombo as a world class city and

Regional towns & villages as inclusive, conducive, contended, live, work and play environments for all Sri Lankans.

Foreword- I

A proper planning system is extremely important to guarantee that urban development is in the public interest. Urban Revolution of Sri Lanka, From Evolution to Revolution is an outstanding publication describing the remarkable story of transformation of Colombo to a world class city.

Having worked in generally urban infrastructure development area for few decades and initiating the formation of the Green Building Council of Sri Lanka in 2019, I followed this publication with a lot of interest. I sincerely appreciate the opportunity to write this foreword. This book offers a wealth of information on several topics related to the urban revolution, all systematically presented.

The highly qualified authors have brought together an inspiring publication covering important milestones. We must recognise the vast academic and professional experience of the authors, which is translated into a broader vision of new urbanism through viable and tangible suggestions.

READ MORE…. Click here







