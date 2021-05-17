FSOQ: Urgent ICU beds campaign URGENT & IMPORTANT
Intensive Care Units (ICU wards) of Government Hospitals
treating Critical COVID Patients in Sri Lanka
IMMEDIATELY REQUIRE HOSPITAL BEDS
FSOQ with its member organizations has secured 350 electrically operated hospital beds
from Queensland Health.
We are seeking your support to bear the shipping cost.
You can invest either in a bed or more at $50 per bed
Pl direct your donations to
Federation of Sri Lankan Organisations of Queensland Inc
Bank; Suncorp bank
BSB: 484 799 Account no: 506 548 040
Deposit reference; BEDS /Your name
Followed by email to treasurer FSOQ nandasirit@gmail.com
For further info:
Jayantha Pathikirikorale: 0412 438 283
Jayantha Weerasekera 0422 368 851
FSOQ Member organizations
Sinhala association of Queensland, Sri Lanka Society of Queensland, Radio4EB Sri Lankan group, Sri Lanka
Sports Association in Queensland, SPUR Queensland, Silver Fawn Club, Sri Lanka Ex-servicemen Association,
Sri Lanka Australia Friendship Association