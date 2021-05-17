by In

FSOQ: Urgent ICU beds campaign URGENT & IMPORTANT

Intensive Care Units (ICU wards) of Government Hospitals

treating Critical COVID Patients in Sri Lanka

IMMEDIATELY REQUIRE HOSPITAL BEDS

FSOQ with its member organizations has secured 350 electrically operated hospital beds

from Queensland Health.

We are seeking your support to bear the shipping cost.

You can invest either in a bed or more at $50 per bed

Pl direct your donations to

Federation of Sri Lankan Organisations of Queensland Inc

Bank; Suncorp bank

BSB: 484 799 Account no: 506 548 040

Deposit reference; BEDS /Your name

Followed by email to treasurer FSOQ nandasirit@gmail.com

For further info:

Jayantha Pathikirikorale: 0412 438 283

Jayantha Weerasekera 0422 368 851

FSOQ Member organizations

Sinhala association of Queensland, Sri Lanka Society of Queensland, Radio4EB Sri Lankan group, Sri Lanka

Sports Association in Queensland, SPUR Queensland, Silver Fawn Club, Sri Lanka Ex-servicemen Association,

Sri Lanka Australia Friendship Association