Fully equipped int’l standard cricket ground to Ratnapura

Construction work of a fully equipped international standard cricket ground commenced on February 26 at Mudduwa, Monarawila in Ratnapura recently. The project was a brainchild of Ratnapura District Cricket Association president, Sabaragamuwa Chief Minister Kanchana Jayaratne.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) president Shammi Silva and its officials made an inspection tour to the premises on the invitation of Kanchana Jayaratne recently. SLC president instructed construction company to complete their duty to the highest standard as soon as possible.

The first phase of the construction will complete the play ground, turf, drainage system and water tanks at a cost of Rs. 40 million. The ground will be ready to host events as the first phase will be completed by April. The second phase will include Pavilion and spectator stands, practice grounds and a training school with an allocation of Rs. 350 million. The total expenses will be granted by the SLC.

SLC’s Committee Development chairman Kamal Dharmasiri, it’s Women’s Cricket Development Operations Adviser Manoj Kariyapperuma, Ratnapura District Cricket Association immediate past president Gihan Weerasinghe and its secretary Eranga Prasad joined the inspection tour.