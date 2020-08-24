Fundraiser for Melbourne’s homeless – new single from Andrea Marr & John McNamara

Andrea Marr and John McNamaraare helping raise funds for Melbourne’s homeless this month with the Melbourne blues community.

how can you help? We would love it if you’d spend just $3 click on support the cause and pay $1.50 and click on bandcamp if you’d like to buy the new McNaMarr project single and pay$1.50 -we are trying to donate a dollar for dollar of what we make on the track. https://www.facebook.com/1301042103368522/posts/1740250649447663/









OFFICIAL RELEASE! RIGHT HERE!

We are thrilled to bits! Thank you Andrea Marr and John McNamara

Helping the Homeless

If you are watching please:

• support the cause – https://www.gofundme.com/f/playin-for-a-cause

AND/OR

• raise awareness and share the music – It’s so easy to like and share.

Love what you hear.

http://themcnamarrproject.bandcamp.com/…/save-it-til-i-see-…







