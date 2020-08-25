Obituary: Funeral for the Late Elwyn Ludowyk

Le Pine Funerals Dandenong is conducting the Funeral Service for the Late Mr Elwyn Ludowyk on Friday the 28th August 2020 at 10.00am.

The late Mr Elwyn Ludowyk passed away on Tuesday the 18th August 2020. His funeral will be held at the Le Pine Funeral Chapel, 137 Princes Highway, Dandenong followed by cremation at Springvale Botanical Cemetery.

A Viewing service will be held on Thursday 271h from 4.00pm to 6.00pm.

