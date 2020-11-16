Further Down The Road – Rob Foenander & Keith Potger – by Patrick Ranasinghe

Further Down The Road ROB FOENANDER – I am Visiting my country roots with this composition. It is the title track off of my forth coming album featuring 12 new country songs I have written over the past couple of years and currently recording .Have someone like Keith join me on this song was a very exciting concept for me, and an opportunity that doesn’t come long too often.

KEITH POTGER – I grew up Musically singing harmonies whenever I had a chance, so I was honoured to be ask by Rob to sing this duet with him and to add a little harmony. It’s such a good song it deserves to on every country playlist and I’m proud to be travelling further down the road on this one. Rob Foenander and Keith Potger put their heads together for Rob’s own song “Further down the road”, with some help from Chris Pain on harmonica.

The clip was shot around Keiths home at Mt.Macedon, Victoria. Video- Shaun Stoddart, Positude Productions A fun day and a great song… well, take a look for yourself

Rob Foenander My Special Island