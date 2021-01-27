Gamini Udugama was a versatile ruggerite-By Hafiz Marikar

Kandy born Gamini Udugama began his career in rugby at Trinity College; He first represented the school when he was 19 years old and played as a number eight forward for over 15 years. He was a player considered by many as one of the top class third row forwards. and was- 5ft – 11 inches tall, He had the height, strength, and skill to dominate in line-outs and loose play.

Gamini’s brothers were also top ruggerites. The eldest Mohan Udugama a top sportsman never played for the school, but played for Dimbula and Dickoya. Saliya Udugama stood out for Trinity College, Army, Defence Services and Sri Lanka and the other brother Athula Udugama played for Kandy SC.

Gamini Udugama played under the captaincy of Ajith Abeyratne in 1967, and his team-mates were Shafie Jaiundeen, Jadi Dissanayake, P.E.G. Warne, H.Azeem S.M. Dissanayake, M. Talwatte, L.A. Siriwardene, S. Paul, Iswan Omar, J.K. Furlong Alex Lazarus, S. Sunderalingam, G. Tillakaratne. The side was coached by late Denzil Kobbekaduwa. This1967 side ended unbeaten, and won both Bradby Shield matches and also won against,Zahira College, St.Peter’s College, S. Thomas’ College, St. Josephs College Wesley College and St. Anthony’s College He won the rugby colours that year along with N.T.B. Dissanayake, J.K. Furlong, Iswan Omar, L. A. Siriwardene, P.E.G. Warne and A Afeef.

He must have played more than 100 games for the school, club and the country and was considered as one of the top thinkers of the game. In 1968 he kept off the game and was planting.

In 1969 he joined Kandy SC and was in that years cup final team, which was his finest year of rugby at club level. That 1969 side was under the leadership of late Denzil Kobbekaduwa, where Kandy Sports Club rose to great heights and beat league champions Havelock SC by 11-8 in the Clifford Cup quarter finals,and in the semi-finals beat CH & FC 3-0 and in the cup final, went down fighting to CR & FC 6-12..Those who played with him in the Clifford Cup knockouts were Y.C. Chang, Mohan Balasuriya, Gavin Stevens,Rohan Abeyasundara, Dr.D. Makuloluwa, Deepal de Zoysa, Jadi Dissanayake, Jayantissa Ratwatte, Chang Faa Ching, Palitha Sam Samarasekara, George Jayasena, Lakshman Samarawijaya, Shafie Jainudeen. There was also Fredrick Prins, Cyril Aluwihare, and Iswan Omar in the squad which team was coached by Maurice Perera.

Gamini Udugama led Kandy SCin 1972 and gave his best In 1973 he led the Up Country XV in the Capper Cup. In 1970 he was selected to play for the All Ceylon team, and played as number eight and toured Thailand and Hong Kong for the 2nd and 3rd Asian Rugby Championship.

In 1975 played for CR & FC. From there he took up planting and played for Uva Gymkhana Club in 1976 and, continued playing for this club for a few years and later was the coach of that club. In 1993 he was a National Rugby Selector along with Y.C.Chang, Nimal Maralande, Jayantissa Ratwatte and Brian Baptist. Later he coached his school Trinity College juniors from 2005 to 2015. He gave his best by guiding young players on the correct path. He was also a committee member of the Sri Lanka Rugby Referees Society.

At one time he was the Secretary and; later president of the Central Province Rugby Football Union and gave his best for the game.

He was SLRFU”s Senior Rugby Development Officer of Central Province, where he gave a big hand to introduce the game to rural schools. He also served as Match Commissioner. Later served as committee member of the Kandy Sports club.

Gamini is a holder of rugby certificate of Level One ‘Refereeing & Coaching.