“GENERAL KNOWLEDGE TRIVIA”

As my eLanka readers should already know, your Editor has always been partial to a good phrase, or a quota of meaningful quotes, as the case may be, so let us get down to this quiz, which I hope will enable you to put on your “thinking caps”, because, as the great writer W.Somerset Maughan once quoted “Some people have a disinterested desire for knowledge. It is NOT an ignoble desire”

What is a Counter-Tenor ?. What was Sir Winston Churchill’s

first “post” in the British Govt., and

when was he appointed to it ?.

What is the difference between a3

Haematite and a Haemostat ?.

When is Trinity Sunday ?. If you tossed a coin 6 times and it

comes up “tails”, what are the

chances that it comes up “heads”,

at the 7th toss ?.

What was the “Thunderer” ?. What is a Penang-Lawyer ?. At which University was Hamlet

educated ?.

Which musical note is twice as

long as a Semi-demi quaver ?.

What does the word “Aulese” mean

on German Wines ?.

