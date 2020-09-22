GENTLEMAN, FRIEND & TALENTED MUSICIAN: Ricky Christoffelsz – By Joe Van Langenberg

The sad news of Ricky Christoffelsz’s passing, in the early hours of Friday or Saturday morning (September 18 or 19) left me in a state of shock & disbelief. Shocked, given the fact, that it was only seven or eight days back, when I spoke to him via video link and he was his normal, talkative & jovial self.

Disbelief, considering that he was relatively young & bubbling with so much of energy, hope & enthusiasm for the future. Ricky was a gentle soul, who had not a malicious bone in his body. He had a smile which endeared many to him. Wife Jenny, (who also happens to be my niece) has been left understandably heart-broken without her soulmate, sweetheart & anchor, to navigate her through the rough & stormy seas. Needless to say, this has been an inconsolable loss, which has left a gaping void in her life; a void which will be extremely hard, if not impossible to fill. To Jenny & the rest of Ricky’s immediate family members Ian, Rosemary, Terry, Dudley & Pauline, may I offer my heartfelt condolences. My friendship with Ricky goes back many decades, a bond which gained momentum through a mutual love for music.









We were room mates for quite some time at Dr Kamal Wijesinghe’s, whose home was situated down Quarry Road Dehiwela. Times were tough & rugged. But with Ricky around, there was never a dull moment. His dedication & commitment for the profession of his choice, was a source of inspiration. For Ricky, there was the grind behind the glamour of fame. At that point in time, (1986) to be precise, competition amongst musicians had been at an all-time high. And like any other profession, jealousy & cuthroatism, came with the territory. Nonetheless, all this & more, never fazed Ricky. He had grit, gusto & firm resolve.

Breaking barriers, he joined ‘Europa’, a band which dug the Dire Straits repertoire of hits. Next he threw in his lot with ‘Rocky’. After a short break, Ricky decided the time was right to spread his wings. He formed his own clan ‘Desire’ a three-piece outfit, which under his guidance & expertise, became a regular feature at the ‘Tangerine’ hotel down South; an exclusive, cosy night club in Bentota & one which catered to one of the most demanding & fastidious clientele. But Ricky with his charming personality, charisma & irresistible stage persona, became an instant hit. As his popularity grew, he became much sought-after. Chandimal snapped him up. And that was the stepping-stone for brighter horizons. Shortly after, he secured a two-year contract in the Maldives; a contract which was extended time & again.

Ricky had the distinction of sharing the stage back in 1986, when ‘Excursion 1V’, a rock & pop concert, which was the brainchild of Brazil Uluwita got off the ground, with a great deal of success. Ricky, in addition to having been an accomplished lead & rhythm guitarist, was a very versatile singer. His well controlled vocal range was second to none, his timbre was rich, sensual & smooth. On a personal note Ricky was a gentleman, who liked to see the good in others. He was a genuine friend, ever willing to help, at the drop of a hat.

Ricky treated everyone regardless of social standing, with respect & the dignity he felt they rightfully deserved. He had an infectious sense of humour, with impeccable repartee to match. I for one, will miss his cheeky smile & laughter. It was a privilege & honour sharing many perfumed memories with him. May the turf caress his mortal remains & may he rest with his Divine Maker, in the Heavens Above!







