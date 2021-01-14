George Michael reaches number one for first time since 1996 with Last Christmas as the classic hit tops the charts 36 years after its release – by SEAN O’GRADY

George Michael’s classic single Last Christmas has reached number one over 36 years after its release.

The iconic track, which the late singer released as part of Wham! with Andrew Ridgeley has become the first number one of 2021, according to Official Charts.

The song has set a new record for longest time taken for a single to reach number one at 36 years, beating Tony Christie’s (Is This The Way To) Amarillo which took 33 years and four months to reach the top spot.

Achievement: George Michael’s classic single Last Christmas has reached number one over 36 years after its release

Source:Daily Mail UK 9

Last Christmas climbed from three to one in the charts after it got an impressive 9.2 million streams over the past week.

It is the first time in 24 years that George, who tragically died on Christmas Day in 2016, has reached the top of the charts, with his last number one being Jesus To A Child in 1996.

Wham!’s Andrew Ridgeley took to Twitter to mark the achievement, saying it was a testament to George’s ‘songwriting genius’.

He wrote: ‘I am delighted, somewhat amazed & profoundly pleased that WHAM!’s iconic Christmas classic Last Christmas has finally achieved the accolade of becoming a No 1.

Classic: The track, which the late singer released as part of Wham! with Andrew Ridgeley has become the first number one of 2021, according to Official Charts (pictured in 2007)