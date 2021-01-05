Georgia with ALSTON Koch

‘Georgia’ a totally live performance by Alston Koch with the Blackburn Orchestra, Melbourne Australia.

From Alston Koch – GEORGIA ! As you vote for the special Senate run off elections:

A ‘Command Performance’ to the Governor General of Australia and the state governors including Dame Elizabeth Murdoch a special friend, performed some 10 years ago posted as a dedication to ‘Georgia’ & mostly to all my friends in the USA that I miss so much. Vote wisely friends (Photo with President of The Art 4 Peace )

God bless you all with this ‘old sweet song’ till we meet again.

by Alston Koch