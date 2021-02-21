“Gethsemane On TV” launches this Sunday, 21-02-20-21, at 3pm AEDT (Australian Eastern Daylight Time).

Our weekly series, hosted by Kerrigan La-Brooy, will be telecast every Sunday in Australia and around the world. Thanks to everyone who has shown interest in appearing on the show and to all of you who have sent in your videos. This is a brilliant opportunity for a special guest each week, nationally or internationally, to perform two songs plus promote your merchandise, CDs, career, gigs, etc. While ‘Gethsemane On Tv’ is predominantly for singers, it’s a show for the whole family and we also have segments involving children, communities, skits, dancers, cooking etc, so feel free to jump on the bandwagon and light up ‘em TV screens. Contact 0404 875 647 and tune in every Sunday at 3pm on Channel 31 or online.