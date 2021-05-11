Getting to know the incoming Archbishop of Sydney

Many will know Kanishka Raffel, who was elected as Archbishop of Sydney at the special session of Sydney Synod this week.

If you don’t know Kanishka, here is some background provided by his nominators:

“Kanishka Raffel is currently the Dean of Sydney, serving at St Andrew’s Cathedral.

He has been married to Cailey for 32 years, and they have two adult daughters.

Born in London of Sri Lankan parents, he arrived in Australia as a 7-year-old. His father died soon after the family arrived in Australia and his mother and siblings moved back to Sri Lanka for a couple of years before returning to Australia when Kanishka was 9.

Raised a Buddhist, a friend gave Kanishka a copy of two Gospels when he was at University. At the age of 21, Kanishka was convicted by the inescapable words of Jesus in John’s Gospel: ‘No one can come to me unless the Father who sent me draws them, and I will raise them up at the last day’ (John 6:44). This personal experience has not only meant that Kanishka is passionate about spreading the Good News but it also means that he happily rests on the unchanging truth that God brings people to himself through his Son.”

Please uphold in prayer Kanishka and Cailey with the many changes coming for them both, and pray that they will continue to delight in knowing and serving the Lord Jesus Christ.

Photo: Courtesy Kanishka’s nominators.