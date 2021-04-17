God is bigger than anything – God is Bigger Than Any Mountain
God includes all that can be. He is our: —
Wonderful Counsellor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace. —Isaiah 9:6.
He is Alfa & Omega- (The beginning & the end) He is our Lord and our God, Our Father & Friend. He is our Good Samaritan & Good Shepherd. He is Omnipotent & Omnipresent. He is also the giver of all goods gifts. With Him we can have a life and have it more abundantly. Most importantly, He is our Redeemer & Saviour with the promise of an everlasting life.
God is Bigger Than Any Mountain
Bigger than all my problems
Bigger than all my fears
God is bigger than any mountain
That I can or cannot see
Bigger than all my questions
Bigger than anything
God is bigger than any mountain
Bigger than all the shadows
That fall across my path
God is bigger than any mountain
Bigger than all the confusion
Bigger than anything
God is bigger than any mountain
Bigger than all the giants
Of fear and unbelief
God is bigger than any mountain
Bigger than all my hangups
Bigger than anything
God is bigger than any mountain
