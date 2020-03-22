







“GOD’S AIM” – By Des Kelly

God Almighty created man in his image for an unique purpose. He chose this little planet, called it Earth, and decided to then create the first man and woman, who were, in turn, meant to procreate more of the species, according to His holy command. From the entire Universe, Earth was chosen by HIM, for this specific purpose. This was God’s Aim, and the accuracy of our Creator could never be questioned simply because GOD was, is, and always be Perfection plus.

The following true story simply goes to prove exactly what my introduction is about. It is fairly long, readers, but please do read this from start to finish, and I feel certain that you will want to share this amazing information, and praise God for providing this for mere mortals like us.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief). eLanka.

GOD’S ACCURACY

When GOD solves our problems,

we have faith in HIS abilities.

When GOD doesn’t solve our problems,

HE has faith in our abilities.

One may observe God’s accuracy in the hatching of eggs…

those of the Canary in 14 days;

those of the Barnyard Hen in 21 days;

Eggs of Ducks and Geese in 28 days;

those of the Mallard in 35 days;

Eggs of the Parrot and the Ostrich hatch in 42 days.

(Notice, they are all divisible by seven,

the number of days in a week!)

See God’s Wisdom in the making of an Elephant…

The four legs of this great beast

all bend forward in the same direction.

No other quadruped is so made.

God planned that this animal would have a huge body…

too large to live on two legs.

For this reason He gave it four fulcrums

so that it can rise from the ground easily.

The Horse rises from the ground on its two front legs first.

A Cow rises from the ground with its two hind legs first.

How wise the Lord is in all His works of Creation!

Each Watermelon has an even number of stripes on the Rind.

Each Orange has an even number of segments.

Each ear of Corn has an even number of rows.

Each stalk of Wheat has an even number of grains.

Every bunch of Bananas has on its lowest row

an even number of Bananas,

and each row decreases by one,

so that one row has an even number

and the next row an odd number.

Amazing!

There’s more…

The Waves of the Sea roll in on shore

Twenty-six to the Minute in all kinds of weather.

All Grains are found in even numbers on the stalks..

God has caused the Flowers to Blossom

at certain specified times during the day.

Linnaeus, the Great Botanist,

once said that if he had a Conservatory

containing the right kind of Soil,

Moisture, and Temperature,

he could tell the Time of Day or Night

by the Flowers that were Open

and those that were Closed.

The Lives of each of us

may be ordered by the Lord

in a Beautiful Way for His Glory,

if we will only Entrust Him with our Lives.

If we try to Regulate our own Lives,

we will have only Mess and Failure.

Only God, who made our Brains and Hearts,

can Successfully Guide them to a Profitable End.

When you carry the Bible,

Satan has a Headache;

when you Open it, he Collapses.

When he sees you Reading it,

he loses his Strength,

and when you Stand on the Word of God,

Satan can’t Hurt you!

And did you also know…

that when you are about to Forward this Email to others,

the Devil will probably try to Discourage you,

but do it anyway.

Life without God is like an Unsharpened pencil – it has no Point.

I pray God bless you in ways you never even Dreamed.

I didn’t think twice about forwarding this one.







