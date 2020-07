“GOD’S CREATIONS, ALL” – By Des Kelly

I’ve heard it said, take a tiny seed, barely visible to the eye, toss it into your garden and watch it grow. Need I say more ?. God’s Creations all, every living thing, beautiful in HIS eyes, wonderful to visualize, and anyone who cannot enjoy the following would need his/her eyes tested, or be 6 feet under, as another saying goes. Please enjoy.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in Chief) eLanka.









NATURE – WHEN GOD SHOWS OFF . .