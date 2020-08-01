Good Bye Miss American Pie – To those who grew up in the 50’s – this brings back memories

Author of the following is unknown.

If you haven’t seen this, it’s worth the time to view it.

What a smart piece of work. Follow the lyrics closely together with the photos. They synchronize beautifully to explain almost every

line in each verse.

Although Don McClean only released this song in 1971 , for those

of us who grew up in the 50’s and 60’s this is a great timepiece

with some very poignant moments in the history of those teen years.

For those of our kids who did not, it’s a taste of what they really missed.

I knew that “American Pie” was the name of the Beech-Craft Bonanza four-seat airplane in which Buddy Holly, Richie Valens and The Big Bopper[J.P. Richardson] were killed when it crashed into the Iowa hillside due to engine carburetor icing on Feb 3rd 1959 and I knew the chorus about music dying on that day referred specifically to them.

Waylon Jennings was supposed to be on that flight but gave up his seat to a coughing Buddy Holly









I have listened to American Pie so often and I thought I understood what was being sung, but now realize that not living in the States back then , I only got very little of it.

However, when the words are put together with pictures and film

clips the song takes on a new meaning It took a lot of thought for

someone to put this together and it brings back lots of memories

Those were the days and all of us were very fortunate to grow

up during that period of time , Those who are younger who hear

this song might enjoy it…but doubtfully understand its true meaning

It was a truly different and much better time to be a teenager..!







