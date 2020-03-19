







“GOOD NEWS WEEK” – By Des Kelly

About time. As I have said, and written, many times before, GOD decides on what happens in HIS Universe.

The ALMIGHTY does not cause all the problems that erupt on Earth from time to time, man does this. All the brains of man, rolled into one cannot stop the multitude of silly things we do, in order to keep the ball rolling, but instead of enhancing life, our ideas only help in the deterioration of the Planet as we know it. Utter greed for either power and/or money, are the “bad guys” in my book. This greed causes most of the catastrophe, and without going into details, or preaching a Sermon, this latest Pandemic of Corona virus, in my own mind, was started at one of these so-called

“Wet-Markets” in China, where ultra-greedy humans have been making money by capturing wild animals from all over the World, imprisoning them in areas far too small, then selling them to other greedy traders who kill these animals to be fed to tourists and others who do not even realize what they are eating, most of the time.

This new Virus sprang from one of these tortured animals, in my own opinion. Wet Markets should have been totally BANNED, the moment they were detected. They should all be banned RIGHT NOW, before another Pandemic is thrust upon us!!. Again, GOD, a merciful loving GOD, must be getting thoroughly fed-up with having to come up with HIS solutions to the problems of stupid, greedy human beings, but, as you will read, in the article below, after what has been a tumultuous few months, HE HAS COME OUT WITH A SEMBLANCE OF A GOOD NEWS WEEK, for one and all. Let us go down on our knees and thank HIM humbly, because ONLY GOD can now stop this Pandemic.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief)–eLanka. AMEN.

How about some good news?

-China has closed down its last coronavirus hospital. Not enough new cases to support them.

– Doctors in India have been successful in treating Coronavirus. Combination of drugs used: Lopinavir, Retonovir, Oseltamivir along with Chlorphenamine. They are going to suggest same medicine, globally.

– Researchers of the Erasmus Medical Center claim to have found an antibody against coronavirus.

– A 103-year-old Chinese grandmother has made a full recovery from COVID-19 after being treated for 6 days in Wuhan, China.

– Apple reopens all 42 china stores,

– Cleveland Clinic developed a COVID-19 test that gives results in hours, not days.

– Good news from South Korea, where the number of new cases is declining.

– Italy is hit hard, experts say, only because they have the oldest population in Europe.

– Scientists in Israel likely to announce the development of a coronavirus vaccine.

– 3 Maryland coronavirus patients fully recovered; able to return to everyday life.

– A network of Canadian scientists are making excellent progress in Covid-19 research.

– A San Diego biotech company is developing a Covid-19 vaccine in collaboration with Duke University and National University of Singapore.

– Tulsa County’s first positive COVID-19 case has recovered. This individual has had two negative tests, which is the indicator of recovery.

– All 7 patients who were getting treated for at Safdarjung hospital in New Delhi have recovered.

– Plasma from newly recovered patients from Covid -19 can treat others infected by Covid-19.

So it’s not all bad news. Let’s care for each other and stay focused on safety of those most vulnerable.