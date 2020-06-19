“GOOD ON YA, YAJILI.” – BY Des Kelly

We’ve had the droughts, the bushfires, the terrible unprecedented, catastrophic, epidemic that has become a pandemic, we’ve had the floods that followed the fires, the

B.L.M. & L.B.G.T. Controversies, the totally unnecessary shootings of BOTH Black & White people by Police, we’ve had several Police persons shot fatally, in the line of duty, we are now putting up with Protestations on perhaps everything that one can protest about, we, with the rest of the World, are now in recession, what else could go wrong?,

Oh yes, the 2nd wave of Covid 19 has just broken out in China, so, according to the Queen’s statement a few years ago, we have already been through this Annus Horribilis, and are heading for a few more, by the look of it.









So, is there ANYTHING good, that we could look forward to ??. Of course, we do. This poem, written by an Aboriginal man caught my eye and I really do think that HE has “hit the nail on the head” with some exceedingly clever lines of advice that he has written to his brothers. I had never heard of Yajili before, but I not only agree with him, I salute him. RACISM in any shape or form is totally unnecessary. The quicker this particular pandemic is wiped out, the better. Thus is why I say “good on ya, Yajili”. Please read his poem folks, & learn a very important lesson in life.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief)– eLanka.

With all the BLM BS we thought we would post one of Yajili’ old poems.

Listen to me brotha I’m gonna tell ya straight;

You need to deal with all of your self-hate

What you need is a dose of reality;

You need to drop the victim mentality

When you always blame the past;

That’s when you put us in the grave real fast

Many of us here aint just survivin’,

but we’re here today, actually thrivin’

So get up off ya arse and stop blaming Captain Cook;









Grab that mirror and take a good look

Because looking back at you there you will see,

the only one who can set you free

It’s not the white man who keeps you down;

It’s you who decides to wear that frown

It’s up to you to make your life right;

It’s up to you to end our plight

When you become a boozer;

Then ya become a loser

When you become pot smoker;

Then you become a no hoper

Now the ice might actually thrill ya,

but I tell ya now, it’s gonna kill ya

We need to use our brilliance

and our resilience

We are dying at the hands of each other;

so stop blaming our white brotha

Black and white must live in unity;

We’re all part of the human community

We need our kids to grow healthy and strong,

not full of hate, because that’s so wrong

So listen to me brotha I’m gonna tell ya straight,

you need to listen before it’s too late!

Yajili (Sam)









