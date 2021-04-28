Good Shepherd Convent Col 13 PPA Melbourne

VISION

Our Vision is to make

Our school,

Good Shepherd Convent – Kotahena,

one of the most Fruitful,

well Disciplined and a Leading School in the Island.

MISSION

Instill the Good Shepherd values in the Students entrusted to our care, Empowering them to face the 21st Century with its Advanced Technology and Creative Skills, with Strength and Confidence.

Embed in our Students, a deep love and Respect for the Country, Appreciative of her Culture and a desire to contribute towards her Growth and Development.

Inculcating the Gospel Values in our Students and enabling them to live their day to day life, in an Integrated, Self-Disciplined Life of Good Character.

Our mission, as a team of Educationists, is to contribute to Society, a future generation of Sterling Character, with Dedication to God and Service to all without Distinction.

Past Principals

1869 – 1872 – Mother Mary of Seven Dolores Joly

1872 – 1876 – Mother Mary of John the Evangelist Dodsworth.

1876 – 1882 –Mother Mary of Ignatius Lalor

1882 – 1893 –Mother Mary of Rosalie Cleary

1894 – 1895 –Mother Mary of Armedi Kennedy

1895 – 1901 – Mother Mary of Veronica Curram

1901 – 1911 – Mother Mary of Winifrid Crotty

1911 – 1921 – Mother Mary of Prosper Walsh

1921 – 1924 – Mother Mary of Francis Borgia Collection

1924 – 1928– Mother Mary of Prosper Walsh

1928 – 1932– Mother Immaculate conception Houghes On 10th March 1932, She became the Provincial Superior of Ceylon.

1933 – 1936– Mother Mary of John the Evangelist Mc Carthy.

1936 – 1940– Mother Mary of Gerard Connorton.

1941 – 1946– Mother Mary of Isidore Conroy

1947 – 1948– Mother Mary of Paul of the Cross Williams

1948 – 1955– Mother Mary of St. Canice Kinsella

1956 – 1961– Sr. Mary of Isidore Conroy

1962 – 1965– Sr. Mary of St. Canice Kinsella

1966 – 1972– Sr. Mary of St.Sabine Crooz

1973 – 1984– Sr. Mary Agnes de Sampayo

1985 – 1990– Sr. Mary Rohini Mendis

1991 – 1994– Sr. Mary Lynnette Perera

2000 – 2002– Sr. Mary Rohini Mendis

2002 – 2010– Sr. Gertrude Vithanage

2011 – 2019 – Sr. Renuka Silva

Web :- https://www.goodshepherdconventkotahena.com/

FB :- https://www.facebook.com/groups/gscppamelb