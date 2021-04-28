Good Shepherd Convent Col 13 PPA Melbourne
VISION
Our Vision is to make
Our school,
Good Shepherd Convent – Kotahena,
one of the most Fruitful,
well Disciplined and a Leading School in the Island.
MISSION
Instill the Good Shepherd values in the Students entrusted to our care, Empowering them to face the 21st Century with its Advanced Technology and Creative Skills, with Strength and Confidence.
Embed in our Students, a deep love and Respect for the Country, Appreciative of her Culture and a desire to contribute towards her Growth and Development.
Inculcating the Gospel Values in our Students and enabling them to live their day to day life, in an Integrated, Self-Disciplined Life of Good Character.
Our mission, as a team of Educationists, is to contribute to Society, a future generation of Sterling Character, with Dedication to God and Service to all without Distinction.
Past Principals
1869 – 1872 – Mother Mary of Seven Dolores Joly
1872 – 1876 – Mother Mary of John the Evangelist Dodsworth.
1876 – 1882 –Mother Mary of Ignatius Lalor
1882 – 1893 –Mother Mary of Rosalie Cleary
1894 – 1895 –Mother Mary of Armedi Kennedy
1895 – 1901 – Mother Mary of Veronica Curram
1901 – 1911 – Mother Mary of Winifrid Crotty
1911 – 1921 – Mother Mary of Prosper Walsh
1921 – 1924 – Mother Mary of Francis Borgia Collection
1924 – 1928– Mother Mary of Prosper Walsh
1928 – 1932– Mother Immaculate conception Houghes On 10th March 1932, She became the Provincial Superior of Ceylon.
1933 – 1936– Mother Mary of John the Evangelist Mc Carthy.
1936 – 1940– Mother Mary of Gerard Connorton.
1941 – 1946– Mother Mary of Isidore Conroy
1947 – 1948– Mother Mary of Paul of the Cross Williams
1948 – 1955– Mother Mary of St. Canice Kinsella
1956 – 1961– Sr. Mary of Isidore Conroy
1962 – 1965– Sr. Mary of St. Canice Kinsella
1966 – 1972– Sr. Mary of St.Sabine Crooz
1973 – 1984– Sr. Mary Agnes de Sampayo
1985 – 1990– Sr. Mary Rohini Mendis
1991 – 1994– Sr. Mary Lynnette Perera
2000 – 2002– Sr. Mary Rohini Mendis
2002 – 2010– Sr. Gertrude Vithanage
2011 – 2019 – Sr. Renuka Silva
