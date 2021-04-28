GOTHAMI GIRLS AUSTRALIA

Gothami Girls Association Australia is a not-for-profit organisation established in March 2019 by a group of enthusiastic past pupils of the school. The association was formed with a vision of bringing together the community of Gothamians living in Australia, fostering a spirit of union and friendship among past students, teachers and their families. In addition, it will also support the current students and its Alma Mater in a meaningful manner.

Gothamians treat and refer to their school as ‘Mother’ – as reflected in the school anthem (Gothami apa matha), and as such the daughters of the school become sisters of one another. GGAA endeavors to provide a platform upon which this sisterhood can be cultivated, and further relationships and bonds can be developed.

FOUNDERS CLUB

Front Row (from left to right)

Shamika Lansakara

Poorni Rasangika (President)

Rangika Perera (Secretary)