Greetings from the President 2020/2021 of SLNSWCA (Sri Lanka NSW Catholic Association)

Dear Brothers and Sisters,

As I write this message to you, a teaching from Our Lord Jesus Christ comes to my mind. It was a great lesson that Jesus taught his disciples at the last supper.

“When he had finished washing their feet, he put on his clothes and returned to his place. “Do you understand what I have done for you?” he asked them. “You call me ‘Teacher’ and ‘Lord,’ and rightly so, for that is what I am. Now that I, your Lord and Teacher, have washed your feet, you also should wash one another’s feet. I have set you an example that you should do as I have done for you.”(John 13: 12-15)

We ought to remember this teaching of Jesus everyday as we serve our community. This teaching sums up what true Christian leadership is all about, where we are called to be servants with humility when we carry out the mission of Jesus. It will be my honor and pleasure to serve as the President of our Association in 2020/2021. Carrying on from the capable leadership of my predecessors of over a decade, it is my hope that we have a very successful year of making the dealings of the Association even stronger.

We can only do this with your support and prayers. Your support is requested in many ways.

Participating in the activities that we conduct and receiving the benefits,

Taking an active role in helping to organise and conduct the activities,

Promoting our activities among your friends using various channels such as word of mouth and social media,

Providing us with regular and constructive feedback to improve our activities,

and simply praying for the Holy Spirit to guide us to do the right thing by our community.

So, I request you to come with us on a journey witnessing the joy that binds our community together as a result.

The main purpose of my message to you today is to introduce our new Execute Committee that you, Associate Members have chosen for 2020/2021 from your nominations at the Annual General Meeting held on Saturday 17 October which was made open to the wider membership base for the first time ever. Please join with me in congratulating these Associate Members you have elected to be in the Executive Committee. Further, I am introducing their life partners who will be supporting them in their journey right beside them.

…and our Spiritual Counselor.

Writing on behalf of the Executive Committee and myself, I want to strongly encourage all community members to become “Associate Members’’ of Sri-Lankan NSW Catholic Association (SLNSWCA) if you haven’t already and be part of the future direction of the association by having privileges to elect the executive committee year after year and keeping us on our feet with your positive influencing by regular feedback mechanisms. This is your association and the association of many generations to come, therefore the only way to ensure that it is going in the right direction is to by becoming Associate Members.

I am very positive about the dynamics that the new executive committee will bring. It represents most age groups of the community than ever before, from young adults to young families, families with young-adult children to retired families. This vibrancy in the committee will help to make better decisions to implement better solutions for the betterment of the community.

We hope to meet each and everyone of you in the activities coming up soon. I invite you to attend the next community mass on Sunday 25thOctober at St Joachim Church at Lidcombe at 12pm as the new committee take an oath to commence the work.

Until we meet again, stay safe and God bless you all.

Kind Regards,

Rukshan Anthony

President, SLNSWCA