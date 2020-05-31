Home  ⁄  Classifieds  ⁄  GS Home Care Professionals Pty Ltd

GS Home Care Professionals Pty Ltd

May 31, 2020 Posted by In Classifieds, Cleaning & Household Services Tagged , , , , , , , , , Comments 0

GS Home Care Professionals Pty Ltd

GS Home Care Professionals

SERVICES PROVIDED

• Personal Care
• Domestic Support
• Domestic Cleaning
• Laundry & Ironing
• Meal Preparation

• Shopping
• Paying Bills
• Transport
• Companionship & Social Support
• Lawnmowing & Garden Maintenance

 Honest, Efficient & Caring SriLankan / Indian / Nepalese Origin Staff with Reliable Transport.
 Languages Spoken: English / Sinhala / Tamil / Hindi / Punjabi / Nepali / Italian
 Fully Insured.

For More Information / Free Quotes,
Please contact: Prasanna – 0404 752 635

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of