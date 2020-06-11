Guardian Insurance Brokers

ABOUT GUARDIAN INSURANCE BROKERS

Incorporated on the 14th of February 2011, Guardian Insurance Brokers is a licensed insurance brokering firm registered with the Insurance Board of Sri Lanka.

The firm employs highly experienced professionals who work tirelessly to build long-term partnerships with their clients and insurer partners. The brokerage aims to bring trust, integrity and professionalism to every relationship, providing good old-fashioned service with a modern and relaxed approach.

Guardian Insurance Brokers has a strategic partnership with insurance giant Aetna, a fortune 500 company, with over 160 years of experience, to market their International Medical products in Sri Lanka.

The companies’ focus is to offer the best and most affordable healthcare solutions available anywhere in the world to the Sri Lankan market. When it comes to benefits and premium costs in international healthcare insurance solutions, GIB stands favorably with the very best of them. Their advice has helped many organizations reduce costs and derive better results by rewarding, motivating and attracting key employees to their team.

Contact Guardian Insurance Brokers: Level 32, East Tower, World Trade Centre, Col 11

(Tel: +94 11 5 884400)