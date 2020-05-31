“GUITARIST-EXTRAORDINAIRE” – By Des Kelly

https://www.facebook.com/100020017805403/posts/541321079878481/?sfnsn=mo&d=n&vh=i

Someone whose name is unknown to me, playing an acoustic guitar in a Club previously unheard of, and yet, in my own opinion, one of the very best instrumentalists that I have had the privilege of seeing, bringing in a superb “lead”

plus a “strum” that has to be seen, to be believed, and doing it all with the natural ease of a top Professional at his game.

It really made my day, watching this guy play what seemed to be an expensive, acoustic 6 stringed Spanish guitar, and I felt that his expertise on the instrument had to be shared with our eLanka members globally. So whether you are locked up, in lock down, or running loose, in fact, wherever you are, good people, please make sure that you watch this guy in action. The tune he plays will be familiar to most of you, the tone of his guitar, magnificent, in fact, I think this video will make your day, just as it made mine.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.







