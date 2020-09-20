“GUYS OR GALS” – By Des Kelly

He keeps sending out these “Special-effect” posts, he does. Problem is that as we grow older in lockdown, we “oldies” seem to discover certain tidbits that the younger generation seem to miss completely. Arthur Schokman has sent me this group of guys & gals, the test being to pick out the males from the females. Believe me, this is not easy to do. As we go through this “modern age” where both SOME men and women wear earrings, don wigs, & sometimes even wear make-up, even if it is just a bit of rouge to hide the paleness of facial skin, it is perplexing, to say the least, in picking out the guys from the gals.

I found it extremely difficult to do, and failed miserably. Please don’t cheat, however, and give it a go.









I am sure that you will fail the test, although you might well be more keen-sighted by choosing the difference better than I did. Good luck with it.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.

BEAUTY IN DECEPTION !!! – PICK OUT THE MEN

Every year in Bangkok, the men have a beauty contest to see if they’re more gorgeous than the women. Here is an example. The answers are at the bottom, but don’t cheat by going there first.

This is almost unbelievable… can you be fooled?

In each of the following photos, try to guess which of the pair is a girl and which is a guy.

There are 6 pairs. Look closely, then pick left or right to identify the guy.

(Answers are at the end. Don’t cheat!)













SCROLL DOWN……………….. I DIDN’T DO TOO WELL !!!! : (

A N S W E R

All of them are GUYS!

Be careful out there at the next happy hour!

Wish you have a better luck during the weekend.







