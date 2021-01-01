Happy and safe New Year – Auld Lang Syne
In just a few minutes we in Victoria, Australia, will be seeing the dawn of the New Year 2021.
I WISH YOU AND YOUR FAMILY A SAFE AND HAPPY NEW YEAR
Let us pray and hope 2021- will be better than 2020
CHRIS LAWTON
A New Year Prayer
Runaround Sue – Dion
Young At Heart – Frank Sinatra
The Prayer – Celine Dion & Andrea Bocelli
How Great Thou Art – Home Free
Play Me The Waltz Of The Angels – Owen Mac
Memories of the 1950’s
Just a Closer Walk With Thee – Patsy Cline & Willie Nelson