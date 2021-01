Happy and safe New Year – Auld Lang Syne

In just a few minutes we in Victoria, Australia, will be seeing the dawn of the New Year 2021.

I WISH YOU AND YOUR FAMILY A SAFE AND HAPPY NEW YEAR

Let us pray and hope 2021- will be better than 2020

CHRIS LAWTON



A New Year Prayer



Runaround Sue – Dion



Young At Heart – Frank Sinatra



The Prayer – Celine Dion & Andrea Bocelli



How Great Thou Art – Home Free



Play Me The Waltz Of The Angels – Owen Mac



Memories of the 1950’s



Just a Closer Walk With Thee – Patsy Cline & Willie Nelson