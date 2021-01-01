Happy and safe New Year – Auld Lang Syne

In just a few minutes we in Victoria, Australia, will be seeing the dawn of the New Year 2021.

I WISH YOU AND YOUR FAMILY A SAFE AND HAPPY NEW YEAR

Let us pray and hope 2021- will be better than 2020

CHRIS LAWTON

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A New Year Prayer

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Runaround Sue – Dion

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Young At Heart – Frank Sinatra

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Please Like NetHugs on Facebook

The Prayer – Celine Dion & Andrea Bocelli

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

How Great Thou Art – Home Free

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Play Me The Waltz Of The Angels – Owen Mac

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Memories of the 1950’s

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Just a Closer Walk With Thee – Patsy Cline & Willie Nelson