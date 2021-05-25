Hasaranga heroics in vain as Bangladesh win series opener

Mushfiqur Rahim plays a shot

Source:Dailynews

Bangladesh drew first blood in the three-match One Day International (ODI) series as they defeated Sri Lanka by 33 runs in the opening encounter at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur yesterday.

After having piled up 257 for six from their 50 overs, the hosts produced a disciplined bowling performance to dismiss their opponents for 224 in 48.1 overs.

Tamim Iqbal pulls a delivery

Even then, Bangladesh went through some anxious moments as all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga launched a superb counterattack after Sri Lanka had slumped to 102 for six at one stage.

The aggressive right-hander plundered 74 from just 60 deliveries with the help of five sixes and three boundaries to keep Sri Lanka’s hopes alive.

But his dismissal at 211 in the 44th over put an end to Sri Lanka’s chances as Bangladesh wrapped up the innings with two overs to spare.

This was after paceman Mehidy Hasan had ripped through the Sri Lankan top order batting with a hostile opening spell of bowling.

Wanindu Hasaranga unleashes a slog-sweep

Earlier, Bangladesh recovered from an early setback to post a competitive score of 257 for six wickets with Mushfiqur Rahim (84) leading from the front.

Opting to bat, Bangladesh lost Liton Das in the second over and were made to work hard for their runs in the powerplay.

Shakib, at No.3, looked positive against pace but the introduction of spin from both ends led to his downfall, eventually chipping an attempted loft to the fielder in the 13th over.

However, skipper Tamim Iqbal managed a carefully compiled fifty whilst keeping the scorecard ticking with quick singles. Just when the partnership with Mushfiqur regained some momentum, a double-strike from Dhananjaya de Silva, in his second spell, forced the hosts to adopt a cautious approach during the middle overs.

Both Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah Riyad paced their innings to perfection, constructing a much-needed 109-run stand for the fifth wicket to resurrect the innings for the home team.

While Mushfiqur attacked spinners on occasions, Mahmudullah played the perfect second fiddle to his senior partner. In a bid to up the ante, Mushfiqur miscued a reverse sweep on 84, and his partner failed to kick on after reaching a hard-earned fifty.

Quick cameos from Afif Hossain and Mohammed Saifuddin ensured the home team squeezed 24 off the last two overs as Bangladesh finished with a score of 250-plus.

(Agencies)