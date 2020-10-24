He is a beggar and mentally unsound. He uses mud, soil andgrass for his paintings. No brushes are used



He is a beggar and mentally unsound. He uses mud, soil and grass for his paintings. No brushes are used.

Most artists have quirky personalities.

Van Gogh eked out a Living and famously cut off his ear.

What extraordinary talent!

In most other countries, he would have been given a commission to paint a public mural.

He wouldn’t have to beg. One commission would be greater than earnings from 10 years of begging.







