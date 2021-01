Health Minister tests positive for COVID-19

Source:Ceylontoday

Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi has tested positive for COVID-19, Health Ministry sources confirmed.

The Minister has decided to quarantine at home following a positive result on a Rapid Antigen Test. She had undergone a PCR test on Friday and is awaiting results.

So far, four members of parliament have tested positive for COVID-19.

Among them are Minister Vasudeva Nanayakkara, State Minister Dayasiri Jayasekara, State Minister Piyal Nishantha de Silva and former Minister Rauf Hakeem.