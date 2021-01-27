Heart-warming moment Damian Aspinall’s wife Victoria is accepted by wild gorillas

In June 2017 our Chairman, Damian Aspinall and his wife, Victoria, made a special trip to our project in Gabon to oversee the transfer of a young gorilla group from the sanctuary where they met, to our Gorilla Protection Project in the Batéké Plateau National Park. During their trip, Damian and Victoria met up with Djalta and Ima; two male gorillas from Howletts Wild Animal Park in Kent, who made the journey back to the wild in 2003.

To find out more about our gorilla reintroduction projects and to support The Aspinall Foundation’s vital conservation work please visit: https://www.aspinallfoundation.org/the-aspinall-foundation/damian-and-victoria-aspinall-visit-to-gabon/