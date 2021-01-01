Help save this young man- BY CYRIL WIMALASURENDRE

Source:Island

KANDY –

Twenty-year-old K.P.G. Nirmala Randiwela of No.23B, Keppetipola, Makelwala near Mawanella is suffering from acute kidney failure.

Dr. Keerthi Bandara of the Kandy Kidney Treatment Centre has recommended that an O + kidney should be transplanted.

Cyril Jayaratna, father of Nirmala, is looking for a donor to save his son’s life. He can be contacted at 071 8912299. A bank account (No.069 -200 -0043 -171) has been opened at Mawanella Branch of the Bank of Ceylon.