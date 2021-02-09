High Commission of Sri Lanka in Canberra celebrates the 73 rd Anniversary of Independence Day of Sri Lanka





Source: Sri Lanka High Commission – Australia

View full album of photos on eLanka Facebook page

The 73rd anniversary of Sri Lanka’s National Independence was celebrated in the Sri Lanka High Commission premises in Canberra, with a formal flag hoisting ceremony in the early morning of 4th February 2021.

The event was held outdoors following the COVID-19 health regulations applicable to outdoor events. Around 150 participants representing a wide cross section of the Sri Lankan community attended this ceremony.

The formal proceedings of the ceremony commenced with the hoisting of the national flag amidst the beating of magul bera and blowing of the ‘conch shell’ by a group of children from the Sri Lankan community, which was followed by the singing of the national anthem. A two minutes silence was observed in honour of all those who sacrificed their lives to protect the freedom, unity, sovereignty and integrity of Sri Lanka.

Multi religious observances were conducted by the religious dignitaries representing the Buddhist, Hindu, Islamic and Christian faiths, and they invoked blessings upon the country and the people of Sri Lanka.

Senior Sri Lankan citizens living in Canberra representing Sinhala, Tamil, Muslim and Burgher communities joined the Acting High Commissioner in lighting the traditional oil lamp.

Mission officials read out an excerpt from His Excellency the President’s manifesto and the Independence Day messages of the Honourable Prime Minister and the Honourable Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka.

Addressing the gathering the Actg. High Commissioner extended warm wishes to all Sri Lankans living in Australia for the 73rd Anniversary of Independence of Sri Lanka. He mentioned that Sri Lanka has come a long way since independence and has been able to overcome numerous challenges faced along the way. Similarly, he wished Sri Lanka would be able to overcome the unprecedented challenges posed by the global pandemic situation soon and achieve Sri Lanka’s sustainable development targets as planned. He wished all Sri Lankans happiness, prosperity and good health! He requested the Sri Lankan community to continue to support Sri Lanka and help preserve the culture and traditions for the future generations.