His ideal girl…

Source:Island

Surprise! Surprise! Generally the girls hold sway where my Chit-Chat column is concerned. And, that’s because they all want to be a part of this popular feature. Of course, guys are welcome, too, and this week the spotlight is on Amandha Amarasekara – a content creator and model. Amandha models for Brian Kerkoven…and this is how our Chit-Chat went:

1. How would you describe yourself?

Someone who realized that there was more to life than what is shown, who believed in dreams and chased after them and aspires to inspire as many as he can to ‘live life without merely surviving through one.’

2. If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

This is an easy one. The only thing I would, if I could, is to have a faster metabolic rate so that I can binge eat blueberry cheesecake! Outside of this though, I am content with everything about myself, flaws and all.

3. If you could change one thing about your family, what would it be?

This is pretty easy, too. My parents still choose to pamper my siblings and I, even though we’re all reaching the latter parts of our 20s. I suppose that’s a parent’s love and there’s little I can do about it.

4. School?

I was in Asian International School, acorn to oak tree.

5. Happiest moment?

When I realised that I am sole determinant of my life; that the levels of success I rise to are in my control, and mine alone, and that many drops of failure might fall, and might even monsoon, but it is necessary to see that eventual rainbow of triumph cascade across the sky.

6. What is your idea of perfect happiness?

Simply put – ‘A life lived through my definition of happiness’

7. Are you religious?

Yes, I am

8. Are you superstitious?

Not as much as I know most people to be, although I am a firm believer that bringing about positivity, and goodwill, through acts, thought and speech, yield good results, and vice versa.

9. Your ideal girl?

While I can detail this to the T, I would love to have, as my lifelong partner, someone who, like the perfect cup of coffee is part, equally goal driven, radiates personality, adventurous and is part introvert, is more likely to stay in on the weekend and kick it back with some close friends, books and/or video games. The sugar to the cup, of course, would be her having a vivid creative side to her.

10. Which living person do you most admire?

I always admired the people who have made it to the top, regardless of how humble their beginnings were, and afterwards said ‘If I can do it, so can you’ and this includes personalities like Tom Bilyeu, Les Brown, Dwayne, ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Eric Thomas (ET the hip-hop preacher) and David Goggins.

11. Which is your most treasured possession?

It used to be my guitar but then several stoic podcasts later, I realise it’s my peace of mind.

12. If you were marooned on a desert island, who would you like as your companion?

And, I am almost certain that I will miss the everyday comforts but, perhaps, being marooned on an island with someone who sees it as a blessing, as opposed to a curse, would be a refreshing change of pace so…I’m going to go with either Lucius Annaeus Seneca (Roman philosopher) or Marcus Aurelius (philosopher).

13. Your most embarrassing moment?

Of the plethora I have in my treasure chest of anecdotes, the most vivid one, I do remember, is when I was at a gathering of sorts and I just so happened to spot an extremely pretty girl. I did manage to catch her attention and while making eye contact and doing my ‘cool guy walk,’ walked straight into a tree. Needless to say, I picked myself up and just went home. I didn’t dare look back.

14. Done anything daring?

A majority of my adult life was all about taking chances. From coming up and making a name for myself, at my first job in Abans, to reinvesting everything I had into a life of Cabin Crew at SriLankan Airlines and again risking it all to modelling full time and a life of content creation. Suffice it to say, it was all worth it.

15. Your ideal vacation?

I am more of a mountain, over beach, person, so ideally any mountainous, cool, ‘lush greens fields as far as the eye can see overlooking a lake’ place is my idea of an escape. Ideally, somewhere in Japan would be nice.

16. What kind of music are you into?

While I do enjoy most genres, I find my callings in rock (from classic to punk to hard) and in the blues. Any time – any day!

17. Favourite radio station:

I have none. I listen to Google podcasts, if that counts.

18. Favourite TV station:

Again, none. I watch most everything I do from online sources and YouTube.

19 What would you like to be born as in your next life?

A human being but, maybe, more aware, earlier on in life, so as to eventually break the chain.

20. Any major plans for the future?

While I do have quite a few goals, I wish to achieve throughout the year of 2021, including becoming a more internationally reputed model, a better social media content creator, a better motivational speaker, a performing musician (not a closet one) and a better son and sibling to my family. I also believe that the tomorrows we chase are a state of mind.