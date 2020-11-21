HIT A HOLE-IN-ONE AT STADIUM AUSTRALIA

The turf will be cut super-fine inside Stadium Australia to create a new nine hole golf course which will be open to the public.

Acting Minister for Sport Geoff Lee said the crown jewel in NSW’s sporting and entertainment venues network will host the 2020 G9 Stadium Golf from Friday, 4 December.

“Golfers of all skill levels from weekend hack to Jason Day are invited to take on the unique nine-hole golf course built into the stands of Stadium Australia,” Mr Lee said.

“The transformation from footy stadium to golf course is just amazing and is a great example of the variety of events our sporting venues can deliver for the people of NSW.”

“Versatility is something our new Venues NSW entity will chase to ensure all our sporting and entertainment venues are utilised as much as possible all year round.”

The unique format will see golfers tee-off from the grandstand onto the grass, which just over a week ago, was being used to host State of Origin Round II.”

“After 9 holes, golfers can grab a refreshment in the Stadium Golf Clubhouse in a COVID Safe environment,” Mr Lee said.

Gates open from 6.45am Friday 4 December with the first tee time at 7.30am.

The G9 Stadium Golf will be staged under the same COVID Safe practices that have been in place for recent major events at Stadium Australia.

Tickets go on sale Friday 20 November at 10am via Ticketek.

MEDIA: Nick Marshall-McCormack | 0448 725 289