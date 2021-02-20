HNB sign exclusive partnership with Trinity College Kandy OBA

Source:Island

(from Left), HNB, Head of Cards, Gauthami Niranjan, HNB Head of Network Management and Business Development, Supun Dias , HNB Chief Credit Officer, Nirosh Perera , HNB Deputy General Manager- Retail & SME Banking, Sanjay Wijemanne, Trinity College Kandy ,Principle Rev. Fr. Araliya Jayasundara , Trinity College Kandy –OBA, President, Senaka Alawattegama and President – TCK OBA, Kegalle Branch, President Elect – TCK OBA, Governor of Sabaragamuwa Province, Hon. Tikiri Kobbekaduwe

Expanding its support to Sri Lanka’s most prestigious educational institutions, HNB announced another landmark partnership with the Trinity College Kandy Old Boy’s Association (OBA).

As the first step, HNB launched the Affinity Card of the Trinity College Kandy Main OBA which is a customized Credit Card that will offer OBA members a host of exclusive benefits and discounts including flexible payment options for Trinity College Kandy admission and school fees including either a three, six or twelve month installment payment solution, special discounts on purchases across HNB’s merchant partner network specially from the Old Trinitians’ Sports Club (OTSC), free SMS alerts on all transactions, and free health, life and overseas travel insurance coverage. Cardholders are also entitled to a free supplementary card, as well as a total waiver on all bank joining fees and first-year annual fees.

Additionally, HNB will also be serving as the banking partner for the 150th anniversary of Trinity College Kandy, and participate in a series of fundraisers organized by the OBA.

“Trinity College Kandy is known the world over as a hallowed institution providing excellence in all facets of education, and the best evidence of this can be seen in the remarkable individuals which this prestigious school has produced. We therefore consider it a distinct honour to partner with the OBA in order to support their efforts in enhancing the legacy of Trinity College Kandy, so their alma mater can continue its vital work of building the capabilities of Sri Lanka’s next generation of leaders,” HNB Deputy General Manager- Retail & SME Banking, Sanjay Wijemanne stated.

“It is truly an honour for myself and all of my fellow Trinity College Old Boys to have partnered with HNB. This collaboration will ensure that our alma mater will be ably supported as we continue to enhance facilities to ensure that future generations of Trinitians receive the best, most well-rounded education in the country,” said TCK OBA President, Senaka Alawattegama.