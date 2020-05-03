by In

HOME SCHOOLED !!

We were all ‘Home Schooled’ whether we realised it at the time or not…

Most of us over 65 were Home Schooled in many ways….

My mother taught me TO APPRECIATE A JOB WELL DONE.

“If you’re going to kill each other, do it outside. I just finished cleaning!”

My mother taught me RELIGION.

“You better pray that mark will come out of the carpet!”

My father taught me about TIME TRAVEL.

“If you don’t straighten up, I’m going to knock you into the middle of next week!”

My father taught me LOGIC.

“Because I said so, that’s why!

My mother taught me MORE LOGIC.

“If you fall out of that swing and break your neck, you’re not going to the store with me!”

My mother taught me FORESIGHT.

“Make sure you wear clean underwear, in case you’re in an accident!”

My father taught me IRONY.

“Keep crying and I’ll give you something to cry about!”

My mother taught me about the science of OSMOSIS.

“Shut your mouth and eat your supper!”

My mother taught me about CONTORTIONISM.

“Just you look at that dirt on the back of your neck!”

My mother taught me about STAMINA.

“You’ll sit there until all that spinach is gone!”

My mother taught me about WEATHER.

“This room of yours looks as if a tornado went through it!”

My mother taught me about HYPOCRISY.

“If I told you once, I’ve told you a million times, don’t exaggerate!”

My father taught me the CIRCLE OF LIFE.

“I brought you into this world, and I can take you out!”

My mother taught me about BEHAVIOUR MODIFICATION.

“Stop acting like your father!”

My mother taught me about ENVY.

“There are millions of less fortunate children in this world who don’t have wonderful parents like you do!”

My mother taught me about ANTICIPATION.

“Just wait until we get home!”

My mother taught me about RECEIVING.

“You are going to get it from your father when he gets home!”

My mother taught me MEDICAL SCIENCE.

“If you don’t stop crossing your eyes, they are going to get stuck that way!”

My mother taught me ESP.

“Put your sweater on! Don’t you think I know when you are cold?”

My father taught me HUMOUR.

“When that lawn mower cuts off your toes, don’t come running to me!”

My mother taught me HOW TO BECOME AN ADULT.

“If you don’t eat your vegetables, you’ll never grow up!”

My mother taught me GENETICS.

“You’re just like your father!”

My mother taught me about my ROOTS.

“Shut that door behind you! Do you think you were born in a tent?”

My mother taught me WISDOM.

“When you get to be my age, you’ll understand!”

My father taught me about JUSTICE.

“One day you’ll have kids, and I hope they turn out just like you!”

This should be sent only to the over 65 crowd

because the younger ones would not believe we truly were told these “EXACT” words by our parents







