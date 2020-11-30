House of Commons to bring in resolution against SL at UN Human Rights Council sessions-By Yohan Perera and Ajith Siriwardana

I cautioned you on Wednesday on this matter but the British House of Commons had approved a resolution to request UN Human Rights Council to take action against Sri Lanka

The government should take note of the decision made by the British House of Commons to bring in a resolution against Sri Lanka at the UN Human Rights Council sessions in March next year, Chief Opposition Whip Lakshman Kiriella stressed yesterday.

Mr Kiriella told Parliament yesterday that the British House of Commons had approved a resolution to request the UN Human Rights Council to take a token against Sri Lanka for withdrawing from the resolution 30/1 which it co-sponsored with the US.

The resolution 30/1 was approved at the UN Human Rights Council sessions in 2015.

Leader of the House Dinesh Gunawardena said on Wednesday that Sri Lanka is committed to uphold democracy and human rights of all Sri Lankans based on the mandate the present government had received in November last year and August this year.