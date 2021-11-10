House with Two Apartments, on 18.8p Square Block of Land in Kerawalapitiya Hendala
Ground Floor 1476 Sq.ft.
Fully Tiled – Living, Dining, Pantry, Kitchen, 02 Air-Conditioned En-Suites – 01 with Jacuzzi, Hot Water, Guest Bathroom, Open Air Indoor Garden, Servants Room/Toilet and Store Room.
03 Phase Electricity & Standby Generator Power.
Upper Floor – 1880 Sq.ft.
Annex ( A )
Cement Flooring – Living, Dining, Pantry, 02 Bed Rooms with Common Bathroom.
Separate Entrance & Electricity.
Annex ( B )
Fully Tiled – Living, Dining, Pantry, 01 Air-Conditioned En-Suite, Hot Water, Store Room, Balcony with additional Bathroom.
Upper Rooftop Office Room with Balcony.
Separate Entrance & Electricity.
With a Carpeted, 20ft Access Road Width, Well laid out Lawn, Parapet Wall with Remote Controlled Gate, CCTV Cameras, Covered Garage for 02 Vehicles
Water Supply through Government Line and Tube Well.
Residential, quiet neighbor-hood, 05 minutes to the Central Highway Junction [Kerawalapitiya] and close proximity to Wattala Junction, International Schools, Supermarkets and Hospitals.
Contact:
Royston De Zilwa
+94777724067 [What’s-App or Viber]
Email: present@sltnet.lk