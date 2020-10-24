How Can We Improve Debt Sustainability in Sri Lanka | A Primer on Debt in Sri Lanka – by Mr Murtaza Jafferjee, Chairman of the Advocata Institute

The Advocata Institute launches its latest public policy discussion series ‘DeepDive’. This series commences with several discussions on the topic “How can we improve Sri Lanka’s Debt Sustainability?”.

The discussion series kickstarts with a primer on debt sustainability in Sri Lanka by Mr. Murtaza Jafferjee, Chairman of the Advocata Institute.

This is the first part of a three-part primer.

To access the presentation by Mr. Murtaza Jafferjee see below: https://static1.squarespace.com/static/55697ab8e4b084f6ac0581ef/t/5f91559aef33576f25444f1a/1603360169577/Advocata+Primer+on+Debt+Sustainability+First+Primer.pdf

