Hugh Aldons at 95- A Tribute by his nephew Roger – Hugh was and remains the ONLY ever Ceylon TRIPLE INTERNATIONAL at Cricket – Hockey and Rugby

I was informed today about a terrific Facebook Post by The St Kilda Football Club in honour of my dearest and highly respected, only surviving Uncle (Dad’s brother)and dear friend, Hugh Aldons, celebrating his 50 years as a member of the “Saints” AFL Football Club. I am delighted, pleased, honoured and very proud to share the copy of the post below with you all, thanks to it being forwarded to me by my youngest daughter, Laura.

I am ever grateful, and will never forget him, for visiting my two brothers and me on his ‘Velocette’ motorcycle , laden with treats given to us with love, once or twice a week when we were little boys in the boarding at S. Thomas’ College, Mount Lavinia, in Sri Lanka, when he, thankfully, took a great interest in, encouraged and strongly supported us in our sporting pursuits, choir and other endeavours at school and thereafter. Loyalty to his family, friends, clubs and Australia is his forte!

Uncle Hugh lives on his own, alone in his unit in Springvale South, has no carers and doesn’t even walk with a walking stick! God bless him and may he continue to keep safe and well and enjoy many more years of membership and support of his beloved St Kilda Football Club! Congratulations and long live Uncle Hugh!

Uncle Hugh not only represented, but also captained Ceylon in Cricket, Hockey and Rugby.







